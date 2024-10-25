Friday, October 25, 2024
     
NEET PG 2024 counselling: Supreme court postpones hearing on results transparency plea, new date soon

Supreme court has postponed the hearing challenging the NEET PG 2024 results. The new date of this case will be announced soon.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2024 17:13 IST
The Supreme Court of India (SCI) has postponed the hearing on NEET PG 2024 results to a future case. This case was raised by a group of 18 candidates who raised their concerns about the lack of clarity in the result process including demands for the release of raw scores and the normalization criteria. The new date of hearing is expected to be released soon, keeping students hopeful for a resolution. Originally, the hearing was scheduled for October 4, which was postponed due to the absence of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. 

NEET PG 2024 counselling on hold

Due to the NEET PG supreme court hearing, the counselling process is on hold. The counselling schedule for all rounds, including the stray round is still awaited. However, Candidates can register themselves on the official website. It is anticipated that the Medical Counselling Committee will soon release the timeline of all counselling processes. Although, there is no official confirmation from the medical board officials. The NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule will include details about counselling registration, seat allotment results, reporting dates, and other related information. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of MCC for the latest updates.

