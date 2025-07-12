NEET MDS Counselling 2025: MCC opens round 2 registration window, check fee structure, steps, key dates The NEET MDS Counselling 2025 round 2 registration window has opened. Candidates who did not apply for round 1 can submit their forms for round 2 by visiting the official website - mcc.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has initiated the counselling registrations for round 2 for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Master of Dental Surgery 2025 (MDS). Candidates who have not registered for the first round can apply for the second round by visiting the official website - mcc.nic.in. The last date for submission of the application form is July 15. Candidates who either resigned or did not report after the seat allotment in round 1 are not required to apply again. Candidates are required to fill in their choices and lock them. The facility will be available from July 13 to 16, 2025. During this period, registered candidates can select and prioritise their preferred medical or dental colleges and courses through the official website.

NEET MDS Counselling 2025: How to apply?

To register, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on the 'MDS' section.

3. Select 'Registration.'

4. You will be redirected to a new window.

5. Enter your Roll Number, Application Number, Candidate Name, Mother's Name, Date of Birth, and Security PIN, then click 'Submit.'

6. Fill out your preferred choices and lock them in.

Registration fee, security deposit

To register for the NEET counselling under the All India Quota (AIQ), candidates must make a payment based on their category. Unreserved and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1,000 along with a refundable security deposit of Rs 25,000. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 and a refundable security deposit of Rs 10,000.

When will NEET MDS 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result be announced?

The results for Round 2 will be published on the MCC website. Following this announcement, candidates must report in person to the allotted medical or dental college or institute with their original documents. The result of the NEET MDS counselling Round 2 will be declared on July 18, 2025. Candidates who are allotted seats in this round are required to report to their respective medical or dental colleges between July 19 and 27, 2025.