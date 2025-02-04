NCHM JEE 2025 exam: CBSE releases important notice for B.Sc. course aspirants, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NCHM JEE 2025 exam registrations underway

NCHM JEE 2025 exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice regarding the admission to BSc degree in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, for which the admissions will be conducted through the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE).

The official notice reads,'' The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT), Noida, under the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, operates the largest network of 95 Hotel Management Institutes across the country, offering quality education and training in hospitality.''

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms before February 15, at 11.50 pm. However, the edit facility will remain open between February 17 and 20.

When will NCHM JEE 2025 exam be conducted?

NTA will conduct the NCHM-JEE 2025 exam on April 27, 2025 at various exam centres. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards in due course of the time. Aspirants have bee advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Direct link to apply online

Who is eligible to apply for NCHM JEE 2025 exam?

Students who have passed Class 12 or are appearing for the Class 12 exam are eligible to apply for NCHM JEE 2025 exam.

NCHM JEE 2025 exam fee

General unreserved (UR), and other backward classes (OBC)- non-creamy layer (NCL) candidates- Rs 1,000/-

General economically weaker sections (EWS) category: Rs 700/-

Scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), persons with disabilities (PwD) and third-gender: Rs 450/-

What is NCHMCT JEE?

NCHMCT JEE (National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology Joint Entrance Exam) is a national-level hospitality entrance exam for admission in BSc (Hospitality & Hotel Administration). The exam is conducted annually and it is conducted by NTA on behalf of NCHMCT.