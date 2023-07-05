NATA phase 3 admit card 2023 out on nata.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NATA phase 3 admit card 2023 download link at nata.in

NATA Phase 3 admit card 2023, NATA admit card 2023 download for phase 3: The Council of Architecture has released the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) admit card. Candidates who registered for the NATA phase 3 exam can download their hall ticket from the official website of NATA - nata. in. NATA is scheduled to be held in three phases and the first phase and second phase exam is already conducted. The council has now released the admit card for the third phase which is scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2023.

NATA phase 3 admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of NATA - nata.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'NATA phase 3 admit card 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your application number, date of birth and click on submit button NATA phase 3 admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save NATA phase 3 admit card 2023 for future reference

NATA phase 3 admit card 2023 direct download link

Candidates appearing in the phase 3 exam can download and save hall tickets from the official website. Candidates are required to carry their identity proof along with the hall ticket on the day of the exam. No candidate will be permitted inside the exam hall without a hall ticket and identity card. Candidates can check their exam schedule, timings, and venue of the exam in their hall tickets. Candidates can directly access the NATA phase 3 admit card by clicking on the above link.

This exam is being conducted for admission to 5 year Bachelor of Architecture degree through the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) exam. The NATA phase 3 exam will include General Aptitude, Mathematics, and drawing.