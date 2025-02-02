NATA 2025 registrations to begin tomorrow- here are important dates, how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NATA 2025 registrations to begin tomorrow

NATA 2025 registrations: The Council of Architecture (CoA) is all set to start the registration procedure for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2025 tomorrow, February 3. All those who wish to submit their application forms can do so through the official website, nata.in.

NATA 2025 exam schedule

The NATA 2025 exams are scheduled to be conducted between March 1 and June 2025. The exam on Friday will be conducted in a single shift in the afternoon from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm and the exam on Saturday will be conducted in two shifts - Morning (10 am to 1 pm) and Afternoon (1.30 pm to 4.30 pm). Appearing in the second or third test is not mandatory and is purely at the discretion of the applicants. Candidates can register themselves for one test or a maximum of three Tests in one academic year by filling in the application form appropriately. Candidates can submit their application forms by following the easy steps given below.

NATA 2025 registrations: How to apply?

Visit the official website, nata.in

Navigate the link to the 'NATA 2025 registrations'

Register yourself first before proceeding to the application forms

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

NATA 2025 registrations: Fee

General/ OBC (N-CL) - Rs 1,750/-

SC/ST/EWS/PwD - 1,250/-

Transgender - Rs 1,000/-

Outside India - Rs 1,5000/-

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the validity of NATA 2025 score?

NATA 2025 score shall be valid for only one academic year.

Q. What is qualifying marks for NATA 2025?

The Qualifying Marks for the NATA 2025 would be based on the following Rules:

A minimum of 20 marks must be secured in PART A A minimum of 30 marks must be secured in PART B Overall qualifying marks for NATA 2025 shall be 70 marks out of 200 as aggregate of Part A and Part B.

Q. Is the application fee refundable?

The Application Fee shall be non-refundable in all cases