MP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 1 registration window closes today, round 2 from September 9

MP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The Department of Public Health and Mental Education (DPHME) will close the extended first-round counselling registration window for the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test today, September 5. All those who wish to participate in the counselling procedure can register themselves through the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.
Those who choose to upgrade and were not assigned seats in the first round and did not register themselves in the first round will be qualified for the second round. As per the recent schedule released by the medical department, the registration window for the NEET UG 2024 second-round will start on September 9 and it will be continued for two days. The registration window will be closed on September 13.
The official notice reads, 'This is for information to all candidates who are participating in State NEET UG counselling that the last date of admission for the first round of counselling is being extended up to September 5, till 6 pm.
MP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Second round schedule
- Edit Registration Facility by willing candidate through candidate Login (Except admitted candidates of first round)- September 9 to 11
- Publication of Remaining Vacancy - September 12
- Fresh choice filling & choice locking for Second Round (Compulsory for all candidates who want to participate in the second round including admitted candidates of first round who
- have opted for up-gradation) - September 13 to 17
- Second Round Allotment Result- September 20
- Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission- September 22 to 26
- Willingness for upgradation for MOP UP Round by admitted candidates of second round and candidates of first round who opted for upgrdation in second round through candidate's login - September 22 to 25
- Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level - September 22 to 26