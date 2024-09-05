MP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 1 registration window closes today, round 2 from September 9

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 1 registration window closes today

MP NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The Department of Public Health and Mental Education (DPHME) will close the extended first-round counselling registration window for the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test today, September 5. All those who wish to participate in the counselling procedure can register themselves through the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

Those who choose to upgrade and were not assigned seats in the first round and did not register themselves in the first round will be qualified for the second round. As per the recent schedule released by the medical department, the registration window for the NEET UG 2024 second-round will start on September 9 and it will be continued for two days. The registration window will be closed on September 13.

The official notice reads, 'This is for information to all candidates who are participating in State NEET UG counselling that the last date of admission for the first round of counselling is being extended up to September 5, till 6 pm.

MP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Second round schedule