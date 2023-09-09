MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round dates released at dme.mponline.gov.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round schedule out

MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has started the registration process for the mop up round for National Eligibility Test 2023 for admission to MD, MS, MDS courses. Candidates can register themselves for the mop up round at the official wesbite, dme.mponline.gov.in. The last date for submission of registration is September 14 till 12 midnight. The revised merit will be released on September 15, according to the official schedule.

The official notice reads, those who opted for the upgradation and do not excercise fresh choice filling will not be considered for the seat allocation and shall remain admitted in previous medical college.

The results for the mop round will be declared on September 22. The candidates wil have to report to the designated college between September 23 and 29.

ALSO READ | Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023: Round 3 registration begins, check details

ALSO READ | Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023: Round 3 registration starts today; check details

MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round: Important Dates