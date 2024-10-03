Thursday, October 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. NEET UG Counselling 2024: MCC to start round 3 registration process today, how to apply, fee

NEET UG Counselling 2024: MCC to start round 3 registration process today, how to apply, fee

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 round 3 registration process will be starting today, October 3. Candidates who are seeking admission to undergraduate programmes can check the exam schedule on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2024 15:27 IST
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 round 3 registration begins
Image Source : FREEPIK MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 round 3 registration begins today

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration window for the third phase of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2024 today, October 3. Candidates interested in admission to medical undergraduate programmes can submit their online applications through the official website, mcc.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the last date for online counselling and seat allotment for NEET-UG 2024 for admission into the All India Quota (15%), deemed universities, central universities, all All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) institutes, and the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry and Karaikal is October 8th.

Registration Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved (UR) and economically weaker sections (EWS) are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1,000 to participate in the NEET UG counselling 2024. Applicants from the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), other backward classes (OBC), and persons with disabilities (PWD) categories ned to pay Rs 500.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Higher-studies News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement