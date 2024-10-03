NEET UG Counselling 2024: MCC to start round 3 registration process today, how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024 round 3 registration begins today

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration window for the third phase of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2024 today, October 3. Candidates interested in admission to medical undergraduate programmes can submit their online applications through the official website, mcc.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the last date for online counselling and seat allotment for NEET-UG 2024 for admission into the All India Quota (15%), deemed universities, central universities, all All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) institutes, and the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry and Karaikal is October 8th.

Registration Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved (UR) and economically weaker sections (EWS) are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1,000 to participate in the NEET UG counselling 2024. Applicants from the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), other backward classes (OBC), and persons with disabilities (PWD) categories ned to pay Rs 500.