Maharashtra University postpones PET, and LLM CET exams due to technical issues; check revised dates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Maharashtra University postpones PET, and LLM CET exam

Maharashtra University exam schedule 2024: The Maharashtra University has postponed the PhD Entrance Test (PET) 2024 and LLM-CET 2024 exam scheduled for November 17, at Surekha Infotech, Dombivli. The exams have been postponed due to technical issues at the exam venue. According to the revised schedule, now, these exams will be conducted on November 24.

The official notice reads, ''The PET 2024 exam and LLM-CET 2024 exam at the exam centre Surekha Infotech, Dombivli, which were scheduled on 17th November, 2024 are postponed due to technical reasons. The above-mentioned exams are rescheduled on Sunday 24h November, 2024. The only candidates who were allotted the above-mentioned exam centre will receive their revised hall tickets notifying the exam centre and other details shortly''.

Postponement due to technical issues

The announcement comes following Sunday's chaotic situation, where technical issues and delays disrupted the exam, leaving hundreds of candidates frustrated. Originally scheduled from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, the exam failed to start on time, stranding around 400-500 students outside Thakur College in Kandivli. Similar disruptions occurred at the Surekha Infotech Centre in Dombivli. According to the reports, there were issues in logging on to the exam portal, which was the primary cause of the delays.

When will admit cards be uploaded?

As of now, the varsity has not shared any specific details of releasing PET, and LLM CET exams admit cards. However, the candidates will be able to download it soon from the official website of Mumbai University. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.