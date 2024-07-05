MAH CET Counselling 2024: CAP schedule out for all programs, check dates for MBA, LLB, and other courses

Follow us on Image Source : MAH CET MAH CET Counselling 2024 CAP schedule released

MAH CET Counselling 2024 CAP schedule: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) counselling schedule for admission to various programmes through MHT CET 2024. Candidates seeking admission to MCA, LLB, BA, BSc, BEd-MEd, MBA, MMS and other programmes can register themselves on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Who is eligible?

Candidates who have qualified for the entrance exam can appear for the counselling process. However, the counselling procedure for the MBA program will start on July 9 while for BE and Btech, it will start on July 10.

The official notice reads, 'The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) has already commenced for nine professional courses and direct second-year admission to a degree under the Agriculture Department.'

MAH CET Counselling 2024: CAP schedule (Tentative)

MCA: July 6

5-year LLB: July 8

BA, BSc-BEd: July 8

BEd-MEd: July 8

MBA, MMS: July 9

ME, MTech: July 9

MArch: July 9

BE, BTech: July 10

3-year LLB: July 10

B pharmacy, PharmD: July 11

BHMCT: July 11

BPEd: July 11

MPEd: July 11

BDesign: July 12

BEd: July 12

MEd: July 12

MPharm: July 13

MHMCT: July 13

Direct Second Year Engineering (DSE): July 16

Direct Second-Year Pharmacy (DSP): July 16

The exam authority will conduct the MAH CET counselling in several stages including registration, application, verifying documents, choice filling, seat allotment, and confirmation of admission. The seat matrix will be announced at the beginning of each counselling round. Candidates are required to fill the CAP option form in order of their preference.



As per the earlier schedule released for the centralized admission process for the agriculture and allied courses, the last date for submission of application is July 15. The provisional merit list for the same will be out on July 19. Candidates will be able to submit online grievances between July 20 to 22.

Documents Required