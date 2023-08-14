KLEE 2023 LLB 3-year answer key OUT on cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KLEE 2023 LLB 3-year answer key released

KLEE Answer Key 2023: The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala Law Entrance Examination (KLEE 2023) three-year LLB answer key. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the provisional answer key from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

CEE Kerala has conducted the KLEE 2023 3-year LLB exam on Sunday, August 13. The examination was held in a single shift for a duration of two hours. The answer key for hte same is now available on the official website. The candidates who wish to challenge the answer key can submit their objection along with supporting documentation and a fee of Rs 100 per question in the form of a demand draft.

The demand draft should be drawn in the name of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram and must be sent by mail or hand delivery and must arrive at the office on or before August 18 (4 PM).

KLEE 2023: Marking Scheme

As per the KLEE 3-year LLB exam marking scheme, candidates will be awarded three marks for each correct response while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

KLEE 2023 Answer Key: How to download

Aspirants can check and download the KLEE 2023 answer key by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the LLB portal reflecting on the homepage.

Step 3: On the next window, click on the 'Answer Key' tab.

Step 4: The KLEE 2023 3-year LLB answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key pdf and save it for further reference.

Direct Link - KLEE 2023 Answer Key