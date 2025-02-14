Kerala KMAT registration’s last date today- here are easy steps to apply online

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Kerala KMAT registration’s last date today, February 14.

Kerala KMAT registration: The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) will conclude the extended registration window for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) today, February 14, 2025. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can submit their application forms before 3 pm today at cee.kerala.gov.in/kmatonline2025. No application will be entertained after the due course.

Kerala KMAT registration: How to submit application forms?

Visit the official website of KMAT, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Kerala KMAT application form'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide details

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Kerala KMAT registration: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 1,000 while SC candidates will have to pay Rs 500. There will be no fee for the candidates belonging to the ST category. Both Indian and foreign nationals can submit application forms for the exam but only Keralite candidates are eligible for reservations and fee concessions.