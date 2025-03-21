Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC answer keys released for exam one, how to raise objections Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC answer keys have been released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). Candidates who appeared in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 can download the answer keys from the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the 2nd PUC Board exam one answer keys. Candidates who appeared for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 can download the answer keys from the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Along with the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 answer key, the exam authority has opened the objection window, providing an opportunity to review the model answers for 35 subjects and raise objections if they find any discrepancy. Candidates are advised to carefully review the answer keys before submitting their objections.

To submit the options, the candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to raise objections.

What is required for submitting KSEAB 2nd PUC answer key objections?

The board has released the model answers along with the evaluation scheme for all subjects, including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Economics, Political Science, Business Studies, Accountancy, Statistics, Psychology, Logic, Education, Home Science, Geology, and Basic Maths. Language subjects covered are Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French, and Kannada-Opt. Candidates can submit their representations/objections to the official web portal using their credentials such as registration number.

How to raise objections against Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC answer keys?

Go to the KSEAB official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Navigate the link to raise objections for Karnataka II PUC Exam 1.

Enter the registration number on the new page.

Submit the objections and save the confirmation page.

Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC answer keys