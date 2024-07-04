JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result 2024 today: How to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result 2024 today

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) will announce the seat allotment result for the third round of counselling today, July 4. All those who appeared in the counselling round can download the results from the official website, once released. The seat allotment list will be released based on the candidate's preferences filled in the application form.

How to download JoSAA Round 3 Seat allotment 2024 result 2024?

Visit the official website, josaa.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2024'

It will redirect you to a login window

Enter your application number, password and click on 'log in'

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Complete your reporting process, pay the fee and upload documents

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

What after results?

Those who receive a seat allocation will be able to report online, complete the fee payment, and upload the necessary documents by July 8, 2024. Any issues related to fees will be resolved by July 9. Students wishing to withdraw from the counselling process, if required between July 5 and 9.

Seat allotment process

After the seat allocation, the candidates will have three options - Freeze, Float, and Slip. Candidates can choose any one of the following options.

Freeze: If the candidate is satisfied with the allotted seats, and does not wish to participate in the further rounds can opt for this option.

Float: Those who are satisfied with the seat but would like to be considered for other institutes during future rounds can opt for this option.

Slide: The candidate who accepts the allotted seat but is open for admission into a higher preferred course in the same institute can apply for the slide option.

JoSAA organizes a unified counseling process for admission to engineering and other programs in 118 institutes, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other technical institutes aided by Central or State Governments (GFTIs), based on JEE Main and JEE Advanced ranks.