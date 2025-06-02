JoSAA counselling 2025: Registration begins tomorrow, how to fill form? JoSAA counselling 2025 Registration process will start tomorrow, June 6. Candidates who have passed the exam can apply online at the official website at josaa.nic.in, tomorrow on June 3 from 5:00 pm. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

IIT Kanpur has declared the JEE Advanced result 2025 today, June 2. All those who have qualified for the exam can now appear for the counselling procedure. According to the official schedule, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) registration procedure will begin at the official website at josaa.nic.in, tomorrow on June 3 from 5:00 pm. Candidates who have been categorised as 'passed' in JEE Mains and JEE Advanced can register themselves at the official portal. The JoSAA 2025 seat allocation process will be conducted in 6 phases this year. The online counselling process consists of registration, choice filling, and locking.

JoSAA counselling 2025: Important dates and timings

Registration and counselling filling process: June 3 to 12, 2025

Display of mock seat allocation -I based on the choices filled by candidates: June 9 (2:00 pm)

Display of mock seat allocation - II based on choices filled by candidates: June 11 (12:30 pm)

Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2025 ends: June 12 (5:00 pm)

How to apply?

Visit the official website - josaa.nic.in.

Click on 'JoSAA 2025 counselling registration link'.

Log in using the JEE Main/JEE Advanced application number and password.

Once logged in, candidates can check the link for choice filling. Click the link and verify using the OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

Make payment and click on "submit''.

Take a printout of the application process for future reference.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Counselling fee

There is no registration fee for the JoSAA counselling 2025 process. However, as part of the seat allotment fees, you must pay a processing charge of INR 5000 if you are given a seat for the first time in any round. The total cost of accepting a seat includes this processing fee. For more details, visit the official website.