JEE Advanced 2025 Result link out: Cut-off drops by 35 marks, check General, OBC, SC, ST rank lists

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2025. Candidates can access their results and download their scorecards at jeeadv.ac.in using their roll number, date of birth, and other requested details. This year, a total of 54,378 candidates successfully qualified for admission to IITs. Rajit Gupta from IIT Delhi achieved the top rank, followed by Saksham Jindal in second place and Majid Mujahid Husain in third.

Alongside the results, the institute has released the cut-off marks for inclusion in the rank list, which have decreased compared to the previous year. Candidates who have been declared 'qualified' and have received ranks in the JEE Advanced 2025 results will be eligible to register for the JoSAA 2025 counselling for admission to the IITs. The cut-off marks are as follows: 20.56% for the Common Rank List, 18.50% for the GEN-EWS and OBC-NCL rank lists, 10.28% for SC, ST, and PwD rank lists across all categories, and 5.14% for Preparatory Course rank lists.

JEE Advanced 2025 Result: Qualifying Marks

Rank List Minimum Marks in Each Subject Common Rank List (CRL) Minimum Aggregate Marks Common Rank List (CRL) 7 74 OBC-NCL Rank List 6 66 GEN-EWS Rank List 6 66 SC Rank List 3 37 ST Rank List 3 37 Common-PwD Rank List (CRL-PwD) 3 37 OBC-NCL-PwD Rank List 3 37 GEN-EWS-PwD Rank List 3 37 SC-PwD Rank List 3 37 ST-PwD Rank List 3 37 Preparatory Course (PC) Rank List 1 18

