JEE Advanced Result 2025 declared: Check scorecard and final answer key at jeeadv.ac.in The JEE Advanced 2025 results have been declared by IIT Kanpur on June 2. Candidates can check their scorecards and the final answer key on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The results include details like rank, qualifying status, and marks.

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced the results of JEE Advanced 2025 on June 2. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the scorecards, the final answer key for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 has also been released.

How to check JEE Advanced Result 2025

To access and download your result, follow these steps:

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in Click on the link for JEE Advanced 2025 Result A new login window will open Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other required credentials Submit the form to view your result Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

The result displays key details such as the candidate’s registration number, roll number, name, date of birth, qualifying status, CRL (Common Rank List) rank, category-wise AIR, and subject-wise as well as total marks for both papers.

What's next for candidates?

With the declaration of results, shortlisted candidates are now eligible to participate in JoSAA counselling, which begins from June 3. Through JoSAA, successful candidates can apply for admission to IITs, while those who only qualified JEE Main can opt for seats in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

Candidates should note that several other premier institutes also accept JEE Advanced scores for admission to undergraduate and dual degree programmes. However, these institutes conduct separate admission processes and are not part of JoSAA counselling.

Exam overview

The JEE Advanced 2025 exam was conducted on May 18, with Paper 1 and Paper 2 held in two shifts. The exam is a gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes in IITs and select institutions.