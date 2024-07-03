JoSAA counselling 2024: Round 3 seat allotment result to be out tomorrow, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JoSAA counselling 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result tomorrow, July 3.

JoSAA counselling 2024: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the seat allocation result tomorrow, July 4. All those who participated in the counselling procedure will be able to download their seat allotment results from the official website - josaa.nic.in.

The seat allotment results will be released based on the preferences filled by the candidates in their application form. Only those who have successfully qualified for the JEE mains 2024 and jee advanced 2024 exams are eligible to appear in the counselling procedure.

What after results?

After the announcement of JoSAA round 3 seat allotment results, the candidates will have to report themselves online for admission up to July 9 till 5 pm. When submitting the online applications, the candidates will have to make an online fee payment and upload the required documents. The facility to make fee payments and upload required documents will remain available between July 4 and 8. However, the window for fee submission will remain open till July 8. The last date to respond to queries is July 9.

Candidates who have been allocated a seat are required to download the initial seat allotment intimation slip.

The candidates will also have the opportunity to withdraw their seats or exit from the seat allocation process. This facility will remain available between July 5 and 8. The fourth seat allotment result will be out on July 10.

How to download JoSAA seat allotment result 2024?