JNVST 2025 class 6 admission: Registration commences at navodaya.gov.in, here's how to apply, fee, more

JNVST 2025 class 6 admission: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has started the registration process for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025. Parents interested in enrolling their child in class 6 at Navodaya Vidyalaya for the academic session 2025-26 can do so on the official website, Navodaya.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves on the official web portal till September 16. Candidates will have to apply only once, meaning if a student has applied for admission the previous year their candidature will be rejected.

According to the official notice, the JNVST 2025 class 6 entrance exam will be conducted on January 18 and April 12, 2025, in various states. Parents can check the eligibility norms, procedure to apply, application fee and other information related to the admission below.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed class V before the session 2024-25 or repeater candidates are not eligible to apply.

Age Limit: Candidate seeking admission must not have been born before 01-05-2013 and after 31-07-2015 (Both dates are inclusive).

Rural candidate eligibility

At least 75 per cent of the district seats are reserved for rural area candidates, while the remaining seats are open for both rural and urban candidates

Students seeking admission through rural quota should have completed their classes 3, 4, and 5

Students studying under the schemes of NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) should produce their rural status certificate issued by District Magistrate/Tehsildar/Block Development Officer indicating that the child has been residing & studied in rural areas for the last three years.

Urban candidate eligibility

A candidate who has studied in a school located in an urban area even for a single day of session in Class-3, 4, and 5 will be considered as an urban candidate.

How to register?

Visit the official website, navodaya.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Click here for Registration for Class VI JNVST (2025-26)'

It will redirect you to a new window where a form will appear

Provide all essential details in the form

Upload required documents

Take a printout of the confirmation page after final submission of application form

Application Fee

Registration can be done free of cost through the admission portal of NVS linked through https://navodaya.gov.in. Individuals are advised to refer to the official prospectus for more details.

Direct link to register

Documents required at the time of registration:

Keep the following scanned copies ready before start filling the application in JPG Format Only.

Candidate's signature. (Size of signature should be between 10-100 kb.)

Parent's signature. (Size of signature should be between 10-100 kb.)

Candidate's photograph. (Size of image should be between 10-100 kb.)

Certificate signed by parent & candidate and verified by Headmaster. (Size of image should be between 50-300 kb.)

Residence Certificate of the parent Issued by competent Government Authority if a candidate does not possess Aadhaar Number

Documents required at the time of verification

Parents will require the following documents at the time of document verification.