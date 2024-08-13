JNU Admission 2024: Registration window for UG, and COP programmes closing tomorrow; check details

Follow us on Image Source : JNU JNU Admission 2024

JNU Admission 2024: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will close the registration forms for admissions in undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes tomorrow, August 14. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the deadline. No applications will be entertained after the deadline. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application form was August 12.

Also, those candidates who have made mistakes in their registration forms have an opportunity to modify their application forms. The correction window is open from today, August 13 to August 14. The candidates can make corrections in their application forms within the specified timeline.

Students who have yet not submitted their applications can do so through the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates are required to enter their NTA application number, date of birth to register themselves. The seat allocation of the candidates will be based on the basis of their CUET scores.

Eligibility Criteria for undergraduate and COP programmes Educational Qualification:

BA and BSc programme: Candidates who have passed class 12th or an equivalent exam from a recognized board with a least 45 per cent marks.

Candidates who have passed class 12th or an equivalent exam from a recognized board with a least 45 per cent marks. For COP programmes: Candidates should have secured a minimum of 45% marks in Class 12. There are no viva exams for BA, BSc, or COP programmes.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Select the application link

It will redirect you to the online application form

Now, you need click on 'registration' link

Provide your application number, full name, gender, and date of birth

Log in to the site and complete your application form

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

The application fee for the COP programme is Rs 219, whereas, it is Rs. 268 for undergraduate programmes. Candidates have to pay the registration fee before submitting the application form.