JEECUP 2025 Counselling: Round 2 seat allotment result announced, check what's next

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has announced the JEECUP round 2 seat allotment result. All those who have registered for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official JEECUP website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who have been allotted seats can proceed with the next steps, including fee payment, document verification, and the option to withdraw if required. These steps are compulsory to confirm the allotted seats and proceed with the admission process.

What's next?

According to the official schedule, the seat allotment for round 2 was released on July 13. Candidates allotted seats are required to pay the seat acceptance fee between July 13 and 15. Following fee submission, the document verification round will take place between July 14 and 16. Candidates who wish to withdraw from their seats can do so before July 17.

The candidates will have to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 3250/-, out of which Rs 3,000 will be the tuition fee and Rs 250 will be the counselling fee. The candidates will have to pay the application fee through net banking, debit/ credit card/ UPI. Notably, the counselling fee will not be refunded under any circumstances.

How to download seat allotment result?

Visit the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on 'JEECUP Round 2 seat allotment result link'.

It will redirect you to a new window, where candidates will have to enter their login details.

JEECUP Counselling round 2 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Documents Required

JEECUP admit card

JEECUP rank card 2025

JEECUP counselling allotment letter

Qualifying exam mark sheets and certificates

Character certificate Migration certificate (if applicable)

Reservation certificate (if applicable)

Two photographs Domicile certificate

What is JEECUP examination?

The full form of the JEECUP exam is Joint Entrance Examination Council. It is a state-level entrance exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government for admissions into various diploma courses in Engineering (Polytechnic), Technology, and Management offered by government and private institutions in Uttar Pradesh.