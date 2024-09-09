JEECUP 2024 round 6 seat allotment result out; direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEECUP 2024 round 6 seat allotment result

JEECUP 2024 round 2 seat allotment: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has announced the round 2 seat allotment results. All those who participated in the counselling procedure can download the results from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the shortlisted candidates should deposit the seat acceptance fee online from September 9 to 11. During this procedure, the candidates must verify their documents at the district help centres. Candidates can withdraw the admitted seat for the six-round on September 11. The candidates can deposit their tuition fees at the allotted institutes from September 12 to 15. The last date for admission is September 15. The candidates can check their allotment by following the easy steps given below.

How to download JEECUP round 6 allotment result 2024?

Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'round 6 allotment result 2024'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide your application number, password and security pin

Submit the details and check your allotment for admissions

Documents Required

Candidates reporting to the college are required to bring the following documents.

JEECUP admit card

JEECUP 2024 rank card

JEECUP counselling allotment letter

Mark sheets and certificates from the qualifying examination

Character certificate

Migration certificate (if applicable)

Reservation certificate (if applicable)

Two recent photographs

Domicile certificate

Two sets of photocopies of all the above documents

Admission Fee

The seat acceptance fee for candidates selected for government and sponsored universities is Rs 3,250. Approximately half of the total funds are set aside for candidates who are accepted into private sector universities, plus an additional counseling fee of Rs. 250. For the seat acceptance fee, it is advised to use the online payment option.

If a candidate is satisfied with their seat allocation, they can accept it by paying the required money before the deadline. In order to verify their documents, they will also need to go to the designated college. After your documents are successfully verified, you can choose how to pay the fee. Candidates are need to pay the Rs 3,000 security cost if they choose to 'float' the seat, and the online admission price if they choose to 'freeze.'