JEECUP 2024 Counselling: Round 3 seat allotment results to be out today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2024 counselling: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh is set to announce the round 3 seat allotment results today, August 5. All those who participated in the JEECUP 2024 Counselling can download seat allotment results through the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

To download the JEECUP Seat allotment result, they need to use their application number, password and other details on the login page. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their results.

The selection of the candidates will be done by the board based on the choices filled by the candidates on the online counselling website as per merit. The choice-filling process for round 3 was started on August 2.

How to download JEECUP 2024 Counselling round 3 seat allotment results?

Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEECUP 2024 Counselling round 3 seat allotment results'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide all details such as registration/roll number, date of birth

JEECUP 2024 Counselling round 3 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download and save JEECUP 2024 Counselling seat allotment result for future reference

What's next?

After the release of the JEECUP 2024 Counselling round 3 seat allotment results, the candidates will have the opportunity to freeze their allotted seats. The facility to freeze their options will remain available till August 8. The candidates will have to get their documents verified at the help centres and pay the fee from August 6 to 9. Those selected candidates can withdraw their seats by August 12. The classes for the new session will start on August 21.