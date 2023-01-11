Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2023: Registration for January session exam to end tomorrow | Check here latest updates

JEE Mains 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the NTA JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam tomorrow. Interested candidates must apply at the earliest to avoid the last-minute rush. Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Exam Calendar for the major entrance exams for the 2023-24 session on the official website. As per the exam schedule released by the NTA, the NTA JEE Mains 2023 session 1 exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023.

JEE Mains 2023 Registration

The registration process for the JEE Mains 2023 session 1 exam will end tomorrow. Candidates who want to appear for the exam must fill up the application form before the deadline on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date

The engineering entrance exam JEE-Main 2023 first session will be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced Thursday. The second session of the exam will be held in April. Applications for the exam will be accepted from December 15, 2022, to January 12, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 to be conducted in these languages

"For Academic Session 2023-24, it has been decided that the JEE(Main)-2023 will be conducted in two sessions. Session one (January 2023) and session two (April 2023)," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam Postponed?

JEE aspirants must note that the JEE Mains 2023 Session 1 Exam has not been postponed. The Bombay High Court refused to postpone the dates for the JEE Mains January Session Exam 2023.

