JEE main exam 2025 city slip released, how to download

JEE main exam 2025 city slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city slip for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) main 2025. Candidates who registered for the JEE main 2025 exam can download their exam city slip from the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the exam schedule, the first session of the joint entrance exam 2025 will take place from January 22 to 30. The exam city slip will provide details on the exam centre location, while the admit card will contain the additional information of the exam such as centre address, guidelines for the exam, paper timings, reporting time and other related information about the exam.

JEE main 2025 exam comprises two papers. Paper 1, which is conducted for Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) courses, will take place on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29. Paper 2 will take place on January 30, 2025, and includes two sections - paper 2A for BArch and Paper 2B for Bplanning programmes.

JEE main exam 2025 city slip: How to download?

Visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'JEE main exam 2025 city slip'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide essential details on the login

JEE main exam 2025 city slip will appear on the screen

Download and save JEE main exam 2025 city slip for future reference

Direct link to download JEE main 2025 exam city slip

JEE Mains 2025 exam pattern

JEE Main Exam Pattern 2025 revised exam pattern states, Section B will contain only 5 questions per subject, and candidates will have to attend all 5 questions. There will be no options for selection in JEE Main 2025 exam for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), Paper 2A (B.Arch), and Paper 2B (B.Planning). JEE Mains 2025 question paper will include 90 questions i.e. 30 from each Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics subjects. Candidates are required to attempt 75 questions out of the 90, with a different marking scheme for MCQs and numerical questions.