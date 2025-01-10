Supreme court allows JEE aspirants who drop their courses between Nov 5-18 eligible to register for advanced

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

In a big relief to the JEE advanced aspirants, the Supreme Court has permitted students who dropped out of their courses between November 5 and 18, to register for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced exam. The petition was heard by a bench of Justices B R Gavai and A G Masih. The bench passed the order after noting that a press release by JAB on November 5, stated that students who cleared their class 12 board exams in 2023, 2024, and 2025 would be eligible to take the JEE(Advanced) but this was withdrawn 13 days later.

Students who quit their courses are eligible for JEE Advanced

"If the students, acting on the said representation (of November 5), have dropped from their course with an understanding that they would be entitled to appear for JEE examination, the withdrawal of the promise on November 18, 2024, cannot be permitted to act to their detriment," the bench held. Without observing the merits of JAB's decision, the top court said students who dropped out between November 5 and November 18, 2024, would be permitted to register for the test.

The top court was hearing two petitions, including one filed by 22 aspirants, challenging the reduction in the number of attempts available to aspirants for JEE-Advanced from three to two. During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioners said on account of the promise made in the November 5 2024 press release, they dropped out of colleges to pursue the test conducted for admission to the prestigious IITs.

Another plea, filed through advocate Sanjeet Kumar Trivedi, said the matter related to the process for admissions into the IITs and the JAB changed the eligibility criteria for students in an "arbitrary" manner. "The JAB, vide its press release dated November 5, 2024, first fixed the permissible number of attempts for JEE-Advanced at three, only to change it abruptly vide another press release dated November 18, 2024, and thereby reducing the number of attempts to two," the plea filed by an aspirant said.

(with Inputs from PTI)