JEE Main 2025 exams tomorrow for session 2: Check dresscode, guidelines, other important details to remember JEE Main 2025 session 2 exams will be starting from tomorrow onwards. Candidates who are appearing in the engineering entrance exam are advised to go through this article to familiarize themselves with important points, including exam timings and guidelines, to avoid any inconvenience.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 2 exam 2025 from tomorrow onwards, April 2. The paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) is scheduled to be conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8. The exam for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) and Paper 2A and Paper 2B (B.Arch and B.Planning) will be conducted on April 9.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts: morning (9 AM to 12 PM) and afternoon (3 PM to 6 PM). The exam scheduled for April 8 for Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) will be conducted in the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. Meanwhile, the exams for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) on April 9, 2025, will be conducted in the first shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates appearing for the engineering entrance exam are advised to go through this article to familiarize themselves with important points, including exam timings and guidelines, to avoid any inconvenience.

Guidelines to follow

Candidates appearing for the drawing section of paper 2 in main session 2, candidates are required to bring their own geometry box set, pencils, erasers, and color pencils or crayons. The use of watercolors on the drawing sheet is not allowed. Diabetic students are allowed to carry essential eatables such as sugar tablets, fruits (e.g., bananas, apples, oranges) along with a transparent water bottle. However, packed food items like chocolates, candy, and sandwiches are not allowed. Candidates are required to drop the JEE Main 2025 session 2 admit cards in the designated drop box while leaving the JEE main exam hall. NTA said the answers would not be evaluated if the candidates failed to deposit their admit cards.

Dress code:

Candidates are required to avoid wearing accessories like metallic elements such as rings, bracelets and earrings. Candidates are advised to wear simple and comfortable clothes while appearing for the exam. Avoid wearing footwear with thick soles. Scarves should not be worn.

What is not allowed inside the exam?

Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room.



What is allowed inside JEE main 2025 exam hall?

Candidates are advised to carry only the following with them into the examination venue: