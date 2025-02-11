JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results declared, 14 candidates achieve perfect 100- check name-wise topper list

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination – Main. Candidates who took to the exam can download their JEE Main 2025 Session 1 scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results are accessible at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Notably, JEE main 2025 session 1 (Paper 1 - B.E./B.Tech) results have been announced. But the results of Paper 2 (B.Planning/B.Arch) will be announced later. However, the testing agency has not revealed any update regarding the release of paper 2 exam results. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the results.
According to the results, this year, 14 candidates have achieved a perfect 100. The name-wise list of the candidates can be checked below.
JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results: Name-wise topper list
- Ayush Singhal
- Kushagra Gupta
- Daksh
- Harsha Jha
- RaJit Gupta
- Shreyas Lohiya
- Saksham Jindal
- Saurav
- Vishad Jain
- Arnav Singh
- Shiven Vikas Toshniwal
- Sai Manogna Guthikonda
- Om Prakash Behera
- Bani Brata Majee
How to download JEE main 2025 session 1 results?
- Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Click on the 'JEE main 2025 session 1 results' flashing on the homepage
- It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide your credentials and click on 'submit'
- JEE main 2025 session 1 results will appear on the screen.
- Download JEE main 2025 session 1 results and save it for future reference.
JEE mains session 1 result 2025 download link
How many marks are required to be eligible for JEE 2025 advanced?
For JEE 2025 advanced, only the top 2.5 lakh candidates from the JEE Main 2025 Common Rank List (CRL) will be eligible for the exam scheduled for May 18. The JEE Main 2025 All India Rank (AIR) willl be based on the candidate's performance in both sessions. After the completion of session 2, the testing agency will release the JEE Main 2025 cutoff for JEE Advanced as per which the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be allowed to apply for JEE Advanced 2025. The registration procedure for JEE 2025 advanced will start on April 23, 2025, through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Eligible candidates will be able to upload scanned documents and pay a fee to complete their registration. Candidates are advised to thoroughly go through the official website for the latest updates.