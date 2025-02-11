JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results declared, 14 candidates achieve perfect 100- check name-wise topper list

Follow us on Image Source : JEE JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results declared

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination – Main. Candidates who took to the exam can download their JEE Main 2025 Session 1 scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results are accessible at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Notably, JEE main 2025 session 1 (Paper 1 - B.E./B.Tech) results have been announced. But the results of Paper 2 (B.Planning/B.Arch) will be announced later. However, the testing agency has not revealed any update regarding the release of paper 2 exam results. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the results.

According to the results, this year, 14 candidates have achieved a perfect 100. The name-wise list of the candidates can be checked below.

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results: Name-wise topper list

Ayush Singhal

Kushagra Gupta

Daksh

Harsha Jha

RaJit Gupta

Shreyas Lohiya

Saksham Jindal

Saurav

Vishad Jain

Arnav Singh

Shiven Vikas Toshniwal

Sai Manogna Guthikonda

Om Prakash Behera

Bani Brata Majee

How to download JEE main 2025 session 1 results?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the 'JEE main 2025 session 1 results' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide your credentials and click on 'submit'

JEE main 2025 session 1 results will appear on the screen.

Download JEE main 2025 session 1 results and save it for future reference.