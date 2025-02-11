JEE main 2025 LIVE: NTA to announce session 1 results anytime - latest updates here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE main 2025 session 1 results anytime

JEE main 2025 session 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results of the JEE main 2025 session 1. Once out, the candidates will be able to download JEE Main 2025 Results Session 1 from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A link to the JEE main 2025 result shows 500 internal server errors. Due to this students are unsure whether the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 result has been released or not. According to a report published by Indian Express, the results have not been declared yet. The testing agency will soon announce the results on its website. These errors have happened in the past when the exam authority was trying to upload the result and check its display on the official website before the due date.

It is expected that the JEE Main scorecard can be released anytime. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

