JEE Main 2025 session 1 city slip soon, here's exam pattern, marking scheme and more

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 city slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2025 Session 1 on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30. Before releasing the admit cards, the agency will issue advanced city intimation slips for the exam. Once released, candidates will be able to download their JEE Main 2025 exam city slip from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the reports, the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 city slip is expected to be released this week. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the city intimation slip. Aspirants should note that the exam city allotted where the exam centre will be located is only an advance intimation to facilitate the candidates.

The exam will be conducted for two papers - paper 1 (BE/ BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/ BPharm). While paper 1 is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, paper 2 will be conducted only on January 30. The exam for BE/BTech apper will take place between 9 am to noon and the second shift exam will be conducted between 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2A (BArch), paper 2B (BPlanning) and papers 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning both) will be conducted on the second shift between 3 pm on 6.30 pm.

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 city slip: How to download?

Visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'JEE Main 2025 Session 1 city slip'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide your application number and date of birth

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 city slip will appear on the screen

Download and save JEE Main 2025 Session 1 city slip for future reference

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam pattern

The exam will consist of three papers - paper 1 for B.Tech, B.E, paper 2A for BArch, and 2B for BPlan. JEE Main 2025 Session 1 paper 1 exam will be of 300 marks, which will have 20 multiple choice questions and 5 numerical value questions. The candidates will have to attempt at least 75 questions (25 from each subject) out of 90 questions.

The JEE Main 2025 paper 2A will be of 400 marks for 77 questions. The JEE Main 2025 BPlan paper will include 100 questions carrying 400 marks. JEE Main 2025 paper 2 will be conducted in online mode except for the drawing section.

Marking Scheme

For every correct answer, four marks will be awarded for each correct answer. One mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions. For NVQs: For correct answers, 4 marks will be awarded and no marks will be given for Incorrect/Unattempted questions.