JEE Mains 2025 exam from January 22, city intimation slip expected soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2025 exam is scheduled to begin from January 22. The National Testing Agency, NTA will be conducting the JEE Mains January session exam in two sessions. The designated shift will be announced along with the admit card and the exam city center will be announced via the city intimation slip. As per the trends, NTA releases the city intimation slip around a week before the scheduled exam. Check details here.

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the city intimation slip on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains 2025 exam date

As per the official NTA notification, JEE Mains session 1 exam is going to be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 2025 for Paper 1 (BE/B.Tech) and January 30, 2025 for Paper 2A & 2B. JEE Main 2025. The Paper 1 is for B.E/B. Tech admission and Paper 2 is for B.Arch and B.Planning courses.

JEE Mains 2025 exam city slip

As per the experts and trends, JEE Mains exam city intimation slip is expected to be released next week. However, there is no official confirmation of the same. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates. Know how to download the city intimation slip below.

JEE Mains 2025: How to download exam city slip

Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the displayed homepage, click on the JEE Mains city slip download link

Enter your application number and date of birth

Access the city intimation slip and download it

Take a print out for the future references

After the city slip is released, candidates are required to check their exam city and make the travel arrangements accordingly, if needed.

JEE Mains 2025 exam pattern

JEE Main Exam Pattern 2025 revised exam pattern states, Section B will contain only 5 questions per subject, and candidates will have to attend all 5 questions. There will be no options for selection in JEE Main 2025 exam for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), Paper 2A (B.Arch), and Paper 2B (B.Planning).



JEE Mains 2025 question paper will include 90 questions i.e. 30 from each Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics subjects. Candidates are required to attempt 75 questions out of the 90, with a different marking scheme for MCQs and numerical questions.