JEE Main 2025 session 1 answer key soon: How many marks are required to qualify engineering entrance exam?

JEE Main 2025 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) finished the JEE main 2025 session 1 exams. The session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) 2025 was scheduled from January 22 to 30. From January 22 to 29, paper 1 was conducted in two shifts - from 9 AM to 12 noon and second from 3 pm to 6 pm. On January 30, the exam for Paper 2 A (BArch) and Paper 2 B (B Planning), both paper 2A and 2B (BArch and Bplanning) was conducted in a single shift.

Answer key soon

It is expected that the agency will release the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2025 soon. Once it is out, the candidates will be able to download it from the official website and raise objections online. The apex agency will review and publish the final answer keys. Based on the JEE main 2025 final answer keys, the results will be announced. According to the official notice, the JEE main 2025 session 1 results will be announced by February 12, 2025.

JEE Main 2025 session 1: How many marks are required to qualify engineering entrance exam?

Candidates who qualify JEE main 2025 exam will be eligible to take admission to IITs, NITs, centrally-funded technical institutes and other state-participating universities. Notably, 2.5 lakh candidates will be considered eligible for the JEE advanced 2025 exam for IIT admissions.

After the release of the results, the testing agency will release the required marks for JEE Main 2025 in the form of an NTA score. This shows how a candidate performed relative to others. This percentile system helps to determine the minimum marks to qualify for JEE advanced or gain admission into top engineering colleges.

The minimum marks depend on various factors like exam difficulty and number of applicants. JEE Mains 2025 Passing scores category-wise vary every year. It is expected that this year too, the minimum passing marks may vary due to changes in the exam pattern. Last year, the marks required to clear JEE Main 2024 for the general category were around 93.23. Candidates can check the last three years' JEE Main 2025 passing marks criteria.

Last three year's JEE main 2025 passing marks

Year Category Minimum Required Marks 2024 General 93.23 General-PwD 0.00187 EWS 81.32 OBC-NCL 79.67 SC 60.09 ST 46.69 2023 General 90.78 General-PwD 0.001 EWS 75.62 OBC-NCL 73.61 SC 51.98 ST 37.23 2022 General 88.41 General-PwD 0.003 EWS 63.11 OBC-NCL 67.01 SC 43.08 ST 26.78

