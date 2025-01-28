Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK JEE Mains: How many marks required for JEE advanced?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in 284 cities across India and 15 cities abroad. Today, the apex agency is resuming the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2025) session 1 exam on January 28. The exam process will continue until the exam on January 30. Candidates who have not yet downloaded their admit cards can do so through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2025 and seeking to qualify for the JEE Advanced may be wondering about the minimum requirements for the exam. Let's delve into the details.

How many minimum marks are required in JEE mains to qualify for JEE advanced?

Usually, after the release of the JEE Main results and cut-off marks, candidates can determine their eligibility for the JEE Main advanced exam. Candidates who score above the minimum marks or JEE Main 2025 cutoff will only be allowed to appear for the JEE Advanced.

Notably, JEE main is a screening test, which is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses conducted by IITs. Since last year, the top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify for JEE Main will be selected to appear for JEE Advanced 2025. Every candidate needs to score certain marks or above the cutoff for JEE Advanced.

What is the eligibility for appearing in JEE advanced?

According to the official brochure, the candidates appearing in the exam should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2025. They should be born on or after October 1, 2000. There will be five years of relaxation for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should

have been born on or after October 1, 1995. Candidates should have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2024 or 2025 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Also, the candidates who had appeared in Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2023 or earlier, are NOT eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2025.

Category-wise pass percentage required for JEE advanced 2025

Category Percentage General-EWS 10 per cent OBC-NCL 27 per cent SC 15 per cent ST 7.5 per cent Remaining others 40.5 per cent PwD 5 per cent

JEE mains 2024 cut off

Unreserved (UR) - 100.0000000 to 93.2362181

OBC-NCL- 93.2312696 to 79.6757881

SC- 93.2312696 to 60.0923182

ST- 93.2312696 to 46.6975840

UR-PwD- 93.2041331 to 0.0018700

Registration dates for JEE advanced 2025

Eligible candidates will be able to register themselves for JEE Advanced 2025 through the official web portal, https://jeeadv.ac.in/, from April 23 to May 2. However, the last date for fee payment is May 05, 2025. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for latest updates.