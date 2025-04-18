JEE Main 2025 result date announced: NTA to re-release final answer key by 2 pm today, latest updates here JEE Main 2025 result date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will re-release the final answer keys today, April 18. Candidates who took to the exam check the latest updates on final answer keys, and results here.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) session 2 exam. Candidates who took the exam can download their answer keys and results by visiting the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

What is the latest announcement by NTA?

Earlier, the NTA released the final answer keys on April 17, but they were removed from the website. Now, the testing agency is re-releasing them on its website at 2 pm today, April 18. In a post on X, the exam body has announced the date and time for releasing the final answer keys along with the results. The tweet stated that " The Final Answer Keys of JEE (Main) 2025 Session-II will be available for download on the JEE(Main) website by 2 PM today, i.e., on 18th April 2025. " The result of JEE(Main) 2025 will be declared no later than 19.4.2025. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Main 2025 session 2 on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8 for paper 1 B.E./B. Tech, and on April 9 for Paper 2a: B.Arch, and Paper 2B: B.Planning at 531 centres located in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India. The provisional answer keys were released on April 11, with objection deadline on April 13.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) officially responded to claims regarding discrepancies in the JEE Main 2025 response sheets and the provisional answer keys for session 2 in a series of posts on the social media platform X. The testing agency faced criticism from candidates, parents, and subject matter experts over the discrepancies in the JEE Main 2025 answer keys. In multiple tweets, the NTA stated that it takes utmost care to maintain transparency in the examination process.

How to download JEE Main 2025 results?