JEE Main 2025: CSAB releases counselling schedule for special, supernumerary rounds -Check complete schedule JEE Main 2025: CSAB has released the counselling schedule for special and supernumerary rounds. Candidates willing to appear in these rounds can check details here.

New Delhi:

The Central Selection Allocation Board (CSAB) has announced the counselling schedule for the special and supernumerary rounds for admissions to various engineering programs based on JEE Main scores. These scores enable aspiring students to gain admission to B.Tech programs at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and other participating institutions. Candidates should note that the JEE Main supernumerary rounds allow for admissions at NIT Durgapur, NIT Calicut, and Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology Surat for eligible candidates from the union territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Additionally, the CSAB 2025 special round will take place for any vacant seats remaining after the JoSAA counselling 2025 for the NIT+ system. According to the official announcement, this year, it will feature three rounds of counselling, followed by special and supernumerary rounds for admissions.

JEE CSAB Counselling Main 2025: Complete schedule for Supernumerary rounds

Registration, Choice Filling, and Online Verification of PwD Candidates: Aug 24 to Aug 26

Display of Seat Allotment Result – Supernumerary Round: Aug 27

Document Upload, SSAF Payment, and Online Verification of PwD Candidates: Aug 27 to Aug 28, 2025

Resolution of SSAF Payment Issues (for those who attempted payment before the deadline): Aug 29, 2025

Physical Reporting at Allotted Institutes (for confirmed seats): Aug 27 to Aug 30, 2025

JEE CSAB Counselling Main 2025: Complete schedule for Special rounds

Online Request for category restoration: July 24 to 25

Last day to respond to queries regarding category: July 26, 2025

Display of Vacancies after JoSAA Rounds: July 30, 2025

Registration, Payment of Special Round Enrolment Fee (SREF), and Choice Filling starts: July 30, 2025

Display of Mock Seat Allocation based on choices filled: August 3, 2025

Registration and payment of SREF ends: August 3, 2025

Resolution of Payment Issues (for candidates who attempted payment before deadline): August 4, 2025

Choice Filling and Choice Locking ends (auto/system locking of last saved choices): August 7, 2025

Data Reconciliation for eligible candidates: August 8, 2025

Display of CSAB Special Round-I Seat Allotment Result: August 9, 2025

JEE CSAB Counselling Main 2025: List of Required Documents