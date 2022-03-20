Follow us on Image Source : PTI JEE Main 2022 registration: 5 key points to keep in mind while applying

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 application. The last date of registration is March 31. The NTA will conduct the exams twice - from April 16 to 21 and from May 24 to 29.

The application form can be filled out here - jeemain.nta.nic.

If you are an engineering aspirant, then you should note that the NTA does not allow any changes to be made in the application form once submitted. You should keep in mind that all your details should be correct before hitting submit.

Here are key things to remember before submitting the application:

Scanned copies should be uploaded in specific formats - which are in JPG/JPEG formats. The dimension of the photograph must be 3.5 cm X 4.5 cm, and the size of the images should be 10KB to 200KB. Scanned signatures should also be uploaded in the specified format. on a plain white paper with dimensions of 3.5 cm X 1.5 cm. The signature should be 4KB to 30KB. Know that the eligibility of the JEE main exam is to have a pass certificate of 12th class or qualifying exam in 2020. Make sure to upload verified credentials that are verified by authorities. Entering misleading information can lead to the rejection of the form. Select your examination center carefully, and avoid any confusion.

