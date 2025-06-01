JEE Advanced result 2025 to be released tomorrow, check steps to download JEE Advanced 2025 result and final answer key will be released tomorrow. The result will be released on jeeadv.ac.in. JoSAA counseling will start from June 3.

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced the date and time for the declaration of JEE Advanced 2025 results. According to the official information brochure, the results will be released on June 2 (Monday) at 10 am. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. The final answer key will also be released along with the result, which has been prepared after reviewing the objections filed by the candidates.

The JEE Advanced 2025 examination was held on May 18, conducted in two separate shifts—one each for Paper 1 and Paper 2.

How to check and download JEE Advanced Result 2025?

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the link to the JEE Advanced 2025 result on the homepage.

A separate window will open.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the result.

Download the results and take a printout.

JEE Advanced Result 2025 will display the candidate's registration number, roll number, name, date of birth, qualifying status, CRL rank, category wise AIR (if qualified), subject wise marks in Paper 1 and 2, total positive marks and overall total marks.

What's next for candidates?

After the JEE Advanced 2025 results are announced, shortlisted candidates will be eligible to apply for the JoSAA counselling process, which begins on June 3 for admissions into IITs. While JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for both IIT and NIT+ system seats through JoSAA, candidates who qualified only JEE Main can participate only for NIT+, IIITs, and GFTIs (not IITs).

Additionally, several other institutions accept JEE Advanced scores for admission to their undergraduate and dual degree programs, but they conduct their own separate admission processes and are not part of the JoSAA counselling.

