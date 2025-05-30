Now, NEET PG 2025 to be conducted in one shift instead of two shifts, SC directs NBE The Supreme Court has directed the medical authorities to conduct the national medical entrance exam for postgraduates (NEET PG) 2025 in a single shift instead of two shifts. Know details.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has directed medical authorities to arrange for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-PG 2025) to be conducted in a single shift, ensuring complete transparency throughout the process. According to the court's directive, the examination will now take place in one shift instead of two. The apex court noted that no two question papers can be considered to have the same level of difficulty or ease when delivering its judgment.

While announcing its order, the Supreme Court stated, "Conducting the exam in two shifts leads to arbitrariness and fails to provide a level playing field. The question papers for the two shifts can never maintain the same difficulty level. Although it may have been conducted in two shifts last year due to the circumstances at that time, the examining body should have considered organising the examination in a single shift."

Exam to be held on June 15

The Supreme Court has made this decision in response to a plea that challenged the National Board of Examination's choice to conduct the exam in two shifts. The decision was taken in a bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sanjay Kumar, and Justice NV Anjaria. The NBE has scheduled the NEET-PG for June 15, and it will be held on a computer-based platform. The results are expected to be announced by July 15.