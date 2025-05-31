Jharkhand Board Class 12th Results 2025: Jharkhand Academic Council announces results, check pass percentage Jharkhand Board Class 12th Results 2025: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their Jharkhand board inter results on the official website at jacresults.com. The JAC Class 12 results will be hosted on results.digilocker.gov.in.

Ranchi:

The wait is almost over for students who appeared in the Jharkhand Board Class 12 examinations (Science and Commerce streams). The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the Class 12 results on Saturday (May 31) through a press conference.

Students can check their results on the official websites-

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

To access the result, students will need to enter their Roll Code and Roll Number.

How to Check Your JAC 12th Result Online? Follow these steps to check your results:

Visit the official website.

Click on the link for Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results on the homepage.

A new window will open where students must enter the required details (Roll Code and Roll Number).

Your result will appear on the screen.

Check and download the result.

Take a printout for future reference.

How to Check JAC 12th Result on DigiLocker?

Students can also access their digital marksheets via DigiLocker:

Visit results.digilocker.gov.in.

Log in using your DigiLocker account linked with your mobile number or Aadhaar.

Under the Results section, click on Jharkhand Academic Council.

Select Class 12 Science/Commerce Result 2025.

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number.

View and download your digital marksheet.

The JAC had earlier declared the Class 10 results on May 27, 2025. The Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025. Last year, in 2024, the Class 10 results were announced on April 19, with an overall pass percentage of 90.39%.