JEE advanced 2025 registration begins, how to fill application form for IIT admission? The JEE Advanced 2025 registration process has started at the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Candidates who have qualified JEE Main 2025 exam and meet the eligibility criteria of JEE Advanced 2025 can submit their applications on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) has started the registration procedure for the JEE Advanced 2025. Candidates who are seeking admission to IIT and other participating institutions can submit their applications for JEE Advanced 2025 by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The application window will remain open till May 2, while the fee payment deadline is scheduled for May 5, 2025.

JEE advanced 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 18 for admission to B.Tech, B.Arch, and integrated programmes offered by IITs. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on May 11, 2025. Candidates are advised to read the JEE advanced 2025 broucher thoroughly before submitting the applications.

JEE Advanced 2025 eligibility criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have appeared for Class XII (or equivalent) exam for the first time in either 2024 or 2025 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Candidates who had appeared in Class XII (or equivalent) exam for the first time in 2023 or earlier are not eligible to apply. The candidates applying for the engineering entrance exam should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper (Paper I) of JEE (Main) 2025.

JEE Advanced 2025 age limit:

Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2000. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1995.

How to fill application form for IIT admission?

Visit the official website of JEE advanced, jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on 'Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2025' flashing under important announcements.

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to sign up by providing basic details.

Fill out the application form after registration.

Upload required documents, pay registration fee, select centre and submit.

Take a printout of the online registration form for JEE (Advanced) 2025 for future reference.

Direct link to apply online

Documents Required