JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards out, direct link here JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Check the direct link, how to download, exam date, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards. Candidates who registered for the JEE advanced 2025 exam can download their hall tickets using their roll number and other details on the login page. JEE Advanced 2025 admit card link can be accessed at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates appearing in the JEE Advanced 2025 exam are advised to carry their hall tickets along with valid ID proof. Candidates who fail to bring their JEE Advanced 2025 admit card will not be allowed to sit in the exam. Candidates can download their hall tickets by following the easy steps given below.

How to download JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards?

Visit the official website of JEE advanced - jeeadv.ac.in. Navigate the link to the 'JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards' It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide registration number, roll number and other details. JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards will appear on screen. Download and save JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 18 and will be organised in two different shifts. Paper 1 will take place in the morning session from 9 AM to 12 PM, and Paper 2 will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Details mentioned on hall tickets

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number for JEE (Advanced) 2025

JEE (Main) Application Number

Date of Birth

Photograph and Signature

Correspondence Address and Category

Name and Address of Allotted Exam Centre

Direct link to download JEE advanced 2025 admit cards