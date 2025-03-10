IIT Madras Olympiad quota admission: Two extra seats in each UG course, registration from June 3 IIT Madras will create two extra seats in each UG course for students excelling in national, and international olympiads, said Director V Kamakoti.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched the Science Olympiad Excellence (ScOPE) quota for students who excel in national and international science Olympiads. These Olympiads are competitive examinations that assess and challenge students in various academic subjects and skills.

For admission to the IIT Madras Olympiad quota, students without JEE advanced qualification will be eligible to apply. Interested and Eligible candidates can submit their forms under IIT Madras Olympiad quota from June 3.

According to the Director V Kamakoti, the institute will create two extra seats in each UG course for students excelling in national, international olympiads.