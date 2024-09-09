IIT Kanpur launches 'SATHEE CUET' for free preparation resources - details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IIT Kanpur launches 'SATHEE CUET' for free entrance test preparation

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) has launched the 'SATHEE CUET' platform to help students who are preparing for the Common University Entrance for college admission. This online platform is developed by the IIT Kanpur in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and offers educational resources for competitive exams for free.

'SATHEE CUET' provides various educational resources to assist students who are preparing for admission to central colleges through competitive entrance exams including recorded lectures from renowned faculty, interactive live sessions with subject experts and an extensive collection of practice questions.

It also utilizes AI-driven analytics to monitor student's progress and improvement. Also, offers a comprehensive test series to help students assess their performance in comparison to national standards. Students can access this platform through the official website, cuet.iitk.ac.in, or by downloading the SATHEE app via Google Play Store or app store.

In 2024, more than 13 lakh students registered for CUET UG, of which, over 11 lakh students appeared for the exam. This launch has been done after the success of its platform for other competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, SSC, IBPS, and ICAR.

What is CUET?

The full form of CUET is the Common University Entrance Test, which is annually conducted for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate programmes in Central Universities and other participating institutes. It is also accepted by number of other state universities or deemed universities in India.