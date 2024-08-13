IIM, Raipur and SIDBI launch advanced certificate programme on entrepreneurship and new venture creation

Follow us on Image Source : IIM RAIPUR IIM Raipur and SIDBI launch an advanced certificate programme on entrepreneurship and new venture creation

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur launched an advanced certificate programme on entrepreneurship and new venture creation, the Swavalamban Skill to Enterprise Model (STEM). This 18-month-long innovative program developed in collaboration with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) aims to empower 30 early-stage entrepreneurs with the requisite skills and knowledge to build and scale successful business ventures.

Interested candidates can submit their applications for this programme on or before August 30. The applications can be submitted at the official website of IIM Raipur, iimr-stem.iimraipur.edu.in. Interviews with applicants will commence on 15th August 2024.

What is Swalamban?

SWAVALAMBAN is an integrated, blended-curriculum course that would impart the best Academic and Professional mentorship to its participants free-of-cost. It brings thirty aspiring professional entrepreneurs on board who want to equip themselves with practical training to ensure class-apart experience in terms of mentoring under industry stalwarts and exposure to real-time case studies.

The official statement reads, ''The program will provide multifaceted opportunities like Blended Learning Experience with online and offline learning modules combined to provide a well-rounded education, Practical Training to incorporate practical training using case studies and exercises where participants can apply their learning directly to their ventures, one-on-one mentoring by an accomplished pool of industry veterans who will guide and support entrepreneurs in the arduous journey of entrepreneurship. Academic modules will involve field experiments, applied projects, and real-world case studies to develop an entrepreneurial mindset in students.''

''The SWAVALAMBAN Program is an outstanding opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to gain the expertise and resources to turn their business ideas into reality. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by the deadline to secure a place in this life-changing program,'' the official notice further reads.

Eligibility Criteria

Education: Must be a graduate in any discipline.

Age Limit: Must be less than 50 years old.

Employment Status: In-service individuals may apply if they fulfil all eligible criteria and submit appropriate declarations.