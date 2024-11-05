IIM CAT admit card 2024 released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK IIM CAT admit card 2024 released

IIM CAT admit card 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) admit cards. All those who applied for CAT 2024 exam can now download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details. IIM CAT admit card 2024 download link can be accessed at iimcat.ac.in.

Common Admission Test (CAT) is scheduled to be conducted on November 24, 2024, for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 will be conducted in centres spread across around 170 test cities in three sessions. Candidates can check the name of the centre. and test timing on their admit card. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download it by following the easy steps given below.

How to download IIM CAT admit card 2024?

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'IIM CAT admit card 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your credentials and submit

IIM CAT admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

CAT 2024: Exam Pattern

The exam consists of three main sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). The total duration of the exam is 120 minutes, with each section allotted 40 minutes. Candidates will not be able to switch between sections during the exam.

There will be a total of 66 questions, presented in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and Type-In-The-Answer formats. Each correct answer will earn three points, while one point will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly to ensure they meet the requirements for this important exam.

What's next?

According to the information bulletin, the CAT 2024 results will be tentatively available starting from the second week of January 2025 on this website. The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of the respective IIM for the latest updates.

