Is CAT 2024 admit card out? All details here

CAT 2024 admit card link will be soon active on the official website. Candidates awaiting the common admission test 2024 admit card can download it by visiting the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 05, 2024 19:47 IST
CAT 2024 admit card date and time
Image Source : FREEPIK CAT 2024 admit card soon

Lakhs of candidates who applied for the Common Admission Test 2024 are waiting for the call letters. According to the schedule, the admit cards were to be released today by 4 PM but have been delayed. The admit card download tab has been made live in login by 6.30 but many candidates are not able to download their hall tickets. It is expected that the window will start soon. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates. 

The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 24 in three phases. The candidates who are eagerly awaiting their CAT admit card will get to know their exam slot and test centre, once the call letters are out. The admit card will contain the details of the exam city, day, and guidelines to be followed by candidates. 

How to download CAT 2024 admission card?

  • Check out iimcat.ac.in, the official CAT website. 
  • On the homepage, click the link to download the IIM CAT admission card.
  • In the designated field, type your CAT user ID and password. 
  • The ticket for the hall will appear on the screen. Download, then print the page for your records.

CAT 2024: Details on call letters

  • Candidate's name
  • Candidate's caste
  • Candidate's date of birth
  • Candidate's photo
  • Candidate's signature
  • Registration number
  • Date and time of the exam
  • CAT 2024 exam slot
  • CAT 2024 exam centre address
  • Emergency contact number
  • CAT exam related instructions

What is CAT?

The full form of CAT is the Common Admission Test -- India's most prestigious national-level entrance exam. It permits aspirants to get into top graduate management institutes. There are a total of 21 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and more than 1,000 other MBA colleges that consider CAT scores. 

