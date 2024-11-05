CAT 2024 admit cards to be out today, when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CAT 2024 admit cards releasing today, November 5.

CAT 2024 admit cards: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 admit cards today, November 5. Applicants can download their call letters through the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

According to the notice, the exam will occur on November 24 at various exam centres. Candidates can check their venue, time, and other details related to the exam on their call letters. Once the admit cards are out, they can download CAT 2024 admit cards by following the easy steps below.

CAT 2024 admit cards: How to download

1. Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

2. Navigate the link to the 'CAT 2024 admit cards'

3. It will redirect you to the login page

4. Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details

5. CAT 2024 admit cards will appear on the screen

6. Download and save CAT 2024 admit cards for future reference

CAT 2024: Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of three main sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes. The candidates will have only 40 minutes to complete each section during this time, and there will be no option to switch between sections. The exam will include a total of 66 questions in MCQ and Type-In-The Answer formats. There will be three points for each correct answer, and 1 point will be deducted for incorrect answers. Candidates are advised to prepare accordingly to ensure they meet the requirements for this significant exam.

What is CAT?

The full form of CAT is the Common Admission Test -- India's most prestigious national-level entrance exam. It permits aspirants to get into top graduate management institutes. There are a total of 21 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and more than 1,000 other MBA colleges that consider CAT scores.