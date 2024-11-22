IIM CAT 2024 exam on November 24: Check admit card, guidelines, last minute tips for MBA entrance exam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IIM CAT 2024 exam to be conducted on November 24, check all details.

IIM CAT 2024 exam on November 24: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) is all set to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT 2024) on November 24, for admission into postgraduate management programmes (PGP) in IIMs and other participating MBA colleges. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The candidates have been advised to download and take a printout of their call letters as they will have to carry it to the exam centre. Otherwise, they won't be allowed to enter the examination hall.

IIM CAT 2024 exam timings

IIM CAT 2024 exam will be conducted in three slots - Morning from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, Afternoon from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and evening from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. The candidates have been advised to check their exact timings on their admit card and appear in the exam accordingly.

IIM CAT 2024: How to download call letters?

Go to the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'IIM CAT 2024 admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and submit

IIM CAT 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save IIM CAT 2024 admit card for future reference

IIM CAT 2024 admit card download link

Instructions to be followed

Avoid wearing any jewellery or metal accessories

Don't apply henna on the palm side

Candidates will have to take off their shoes outside the exam hall. Socks are allowed inside.

No jackets or coats with pockets are allowed

Bags, purses, pencil boxes, beepers, wristwatches, calculators, mobile phones, electronic gadgets, scanners, cameras, wireless/Bluetooth transmission, and other communication equipment are not prohibited.

No sunglasses, wallet should be carried to the exam cnetre

Candidates will undergo a frisking process, only CAT admit card, photo identity card, transparent water bottle, required medical certificate(s), and scribe affidavit (if any) would be permitted beyond the frisking point.

Last minute tips for MBA entrance exam