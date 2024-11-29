IIM CAT 2024 answer key released, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY IIM CAT 2024 answer key released

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta released the IIM CAT 2024 response sheet today, November 29. All those who appeared in the CAT 2024 exam can download the answer keys and response sheet from the official website of IIM, iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT 2024 exam was conducted on November 24 at various exam centres in three slots. The first slot was held between 8.30 am and 10.30 am, the second from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and the third from 4.30 to 6.30 am. The exam was conducted in 170 cities across the nation.

How to download IIM CAT 2024 answer key?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their answer keys, and response sheet by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Login to candidate's dashboard

Enter your credentials and submit

The answer keys will appear on the screen

Download and save IIM CAT 2024 answer key for future reference

What's next?

Candidates who have any objection against the CAT 2024 answer key, may submit representation in due course. The window for submitting representations will be opened in due course. They will have to pay a processing fee for each of their objections. The objection window will remain open for a few days so that challenges can be submitted.

Results soon

The candidates' CAT 2024 scorecards will be accessible on the CAT website. Additionally, candidates might receive individual notifications via SMS. The CAT results are expected to be announced by the second week of January 2025. The validity of the CAT 2024 score extends only until December 31, 2025, and it will be posted on the website accordingly. For more details, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of IIM.

