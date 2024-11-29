Friday, November 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. IIM CAT 2024 answer key released, direct link here

IIM CAT 2024 answer key released, direct link here

CAT 2024 answer key has been released by the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. Candidates appearing in the Common Admissioon Test (CAT) 2024 can download their response sheet, and answer keys by visiting the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Nov 29, 2024 14:28 IST, Updated : Nov 29, 2024 14:37 IST
IIM CAT 2024 answer key released
Image Source : PIXABAY IIM CAT 2024 answer key released

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta released the IIM CAT 2024 response sheet today, November 29. All those who appeared in the CAT 2024 exam can download the answer keys and response sheet from the official website of IIM, iimcat.ac.in. 

The CAT 2024 exam was conducted on November 24 at various exam centres in three slots. The first slot was held between 8.30 am and 10.30 am, the second from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and the third from 4.30 to 6.30 am. The exam was conducted in 170 cities across the nation.

How to download IIM CAT 2024 answer key?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their answer keys, and response sheet by following the easy steps given below.

  • Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in
  • Login to candidate's dashboard
  • Enter your credentials and submit
  • The answer keys will appear on the screen
  • Download and save IIM CAT 2024 answer key for future reference

Direct link to download IIM CAT 2024 answer key

What's next?

Candidates who have any objection against the CAT 2024 answer key, may submit representation in due course. The window for submitting representations will be opened in due course. They will have to pay a processing fee for each of their objections. The objection window will remain open for a few days so that challenges can be submitted.

Results soon

The candidates' CAT 2024 scorecards will be accessible on the CAT website. Additionally, candidates might receive individual notifications via SMS. The CAT results are expected to be announced by the second week of January 2025. The validity of the CAT 2024 score extends only until December 31, 2025, and it will be posted on the website accordingly. For more details, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of IIM. 

ALSO READ | CAT 2024: How to evaluate percentile and scores?

Name of B-Town schools accepting CAT score 2024

  • IIM Ahmedabad
  • IIM Bangalore 
  • IIM Kozhikode 
  • IIT Delhi
  • IIM Calcutta
  • IIM Mumbai 
  • IIM Lucknow 
  • IIM Indore 
  • IIT Bombay 
  • MDI Gurgaon
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Higher-studies News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement