CAT 2024: IIM CAT response Sheet, answer key expected today on iimcat.ac.in - how to download

CAT Answer key 2024: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) will release the Common Admission Test (CAT 2024) answer key today, November 29. Candidates who appeared in the IIM CAT exam 2024 for admission into postgraduate management programmes (PGP) can download their response sheet and answer keys from the official website, iimcat.ac.in, once released.

According to the data, around 3.29 lakh candidates appeared for the exam scheduled for November 24. The exam was held in three shifts: the first between 8.30 am and 10.30 am, the second from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and the third from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. This year, the number of questions in the exam was changed from 66 to 68, and no questions were asked in the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section.

Candidates can download their CAT 2024 answer keys from the official website for all shifts. The candidates will be able to download both the answer key and CAT response sheet 2024 using their user ID and password. Candidates will be able to evaluate their scores and percentile by matching their response with provisional answer keys.

CAT Answer Key 2024: How to download response sheet, answer key?

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Navigate the link to the ' CAT Answer Key 2024'

It will redirect you to a login page

Enter your credentials

CAT Answer Key 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save the document for future reference

How to evaluate marks?

Candidates will have to follow the below-mentioned steps to calculate their scores and percentile.

Step 1 - Calculate the mean and the standard deviation (SD) of the raw scores in QA section for all candidates appearing in the morning session. Let Mean = M1 and SD = S1 and G1 = M1 + S1

Step 2 - Calculate the mean and the standard deviation (SD) of the raw scores in QA section for all candidates appearing in the afternoon session. Same method for slot 3 as well. Let Mean = M2 and SD = S2 and G2 = M2 + S2

Step 3 - Calculate the mean and standard deviation (SD) of the raw scores in QA section for all candidates of all three slots.

Step 4 - Calculate the mean raw score in QA section of the top 0.1% candidates in the morning session and denote it by M10.1

Step 5 - Now, calculate the mean raw score in QA of top 0.1% candidates appearing in all three slots.